Dr. Christopher Schultz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Schultz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Schultz works at
Locations
-
1
Anne Arundel Gastroenterology Assoc820 Bestgate Rd Ste 2A, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 224-2116
-
2
Premiere Ob.gyn.4175 N Hanson Ct Ste 304, Bowie, MD 20716 Directions (410) 224-2116
-
3
Aamc-pediatric Hospitalists2001 Medical Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 224-2116
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
First visited Dr. Schultz in January - referral from my primary care - to discuss unusual numbers revealed in my labs (blood work). I found him to be thorough, patient and had a warm bedside manner. He scheduled another appt for the next month to see if my numbers had changed. They had not, so he ordered 3 additional labs (1/month) with a follow up appt with him to determine if situation is better/same/or worse.
About Dr. Christopher Schultz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1497787402
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schultz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schultz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schultz works at
Dr. Schultz has seen patients for Constipation, Diarrhea, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schultz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Schultz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schultz.
