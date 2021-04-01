Overview

Dr. Christopher Schultz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Schultz works at Anne Arundel Gastroenterology Associates in Annapolis, MD with other offices in Bowie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Diarrhea, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.