Dr. Christopher Schroeder, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Schroeder, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.
Locations
Surgical Specialists of Charlotte P.A.1918 Randolph Rd Ste 130, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 364-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schroeder came in on my Daughters case in the hospital and saved her life. For this, I am totally grateful.
About Dr. Christopher Schroeder, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1457356420
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schroeder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schroeder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schroeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schroeder has seen patients for Wound Repair and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schroeder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schroeder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schroeder.
