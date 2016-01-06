See All General Surgeons in Charlotte, NC
Super Profile

Dr. Christopher Schroeder, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Schroeder, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.

Dr. Schroeder works at Surgical Specialists Of Charlotte, P.A. in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.

Locations

    Surgical Specialists of Charlotte P.A.
    1918 Randolph Rd Ste 130, Charlotte, NC 28207

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Breast Cancer
Inguinal Hernia
Wound Repair
Breast Cancer
Inguinal Hernia

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 06, 2016
    Dr. Schroeder came in on my Daughters case in the hospital and saved her life. For this, I am totally grateful.
    Jennie Scoggins in Rock Hill, SC — Jan 06, 2016
    About Dr. Christopher Schroeder, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457356420
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Medical Education

    Dr. Christopher Schroeder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Schroeder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schroeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Schroeder works at Surgical Specialists Of Charlotte, P.A. in Charlotte, NC.

    Dr. Schroeder has seen patients for Wound Repair and Breast Cancer, and more.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schroeder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schroeder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schroeder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

