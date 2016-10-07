Dr. Christopher Schrodt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schrodt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Schrodt, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Schrodt, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky.

Locations
Integrative Hormone Specialists7505 New La Grange Rd Ste 102, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions (502) 630-2052
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chris has helped me, changing my diagnosis from intractable depression to bipolar created a new path to recovery. I was worried he would just recommend the TMS treatment for depression which was not being adequately controlled by medication, as his office specializes in it. Instead he worked to find out WHY the meds idn't work, and discovered the mis-diagnosis. Medication for bipolar, which may include anti-depressants, but focus on mood stabilizers, changed my life. Wish staff was better.
About Dr. Christopher Schrodt, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1730309188
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schrodt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schrodt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Schrodt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schrodt.
