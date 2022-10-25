Dr. Christopher Schmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Schmidt, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Schmidt, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Advanced Surgical Hospital, UPMC Passavant - McCandless, UPMC Presbyterian, Washington Hospital and Wheeling Hospital.
Locations
Upmc Presbyterian Shadyside9104 Babcock Blvd Ste 5113, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (877) 471-0935
Hospital Affiliations
- Advanced Surgical Hospital
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
- Washington Hospital
- Wheeling Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr Schmidt I had shoulder surgery after a long recovery about a year my shoulder is great. So glad I went though with the surgery.
About Dr. Christopher Schmidt, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmidt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmidt has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmidt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
