Overview

Dr. Christopher Schmidt, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Advanced Surgical Hospital, UPMC Passavant - McCandless, UPMC Presbyterian, Washington Hospital and Wheeling Hospital.



Dr. Schmidt works at Orthopaedic Specialists in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.