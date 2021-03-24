Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Schmidt, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Schmidt, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Schmidt works at
Locations
Christopher P Schmidt Dermatlg15215 National Ave Ste 204, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 356-2147
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
He is kind, effective and listens to my concerns. I’ve had many sun issues and removals that never came back. Office staff are great & he is always on time. He’s the best dermatologist I’ve ever seen, and I’m old 72.
About Dr. Christopher Schmidt, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356366702
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmidt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmidt has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Incision and Removal of Foreign Object, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmidt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schmidt speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.