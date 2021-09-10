Dr. Christopher Schmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Schmidt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Schmidt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Dr. Schmidt works at
Locations
-
1
Ocala Ear Nose & Throat2120 SW 22ND PL, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 732-5042
-
2
Adventhealth Ocala1500 SW 1st Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 732-5042
-
3
Ocala Regional Medical Center - Internal Medicine GME Program1431 SW 1st Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 401-1000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schmidt?
I was very . impressed with the doctor Schmidt knowledge on my condition I visited his office more than one time, He introduced himself and explained everything he was going to do and why... answered all my questions, And his staff was very kind.. I can only find good things to say about them.. The office was also very clean.. I would recommend him.
About Dr. Christopher Schmidt, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1063667541
Education & Certifications
- Garcia Facial Plastic Surgery Institute
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmidt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmidt works at
Dr. Schmidt has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmidt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.