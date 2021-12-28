Dr. Christopher Schaffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Schaffer, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Schaffer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They graduated from University of Nebraska Medical Center (GME) and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Locations
Schaffer Plastic Surgery3595 Grandview Pkwy Ste 150, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 278-7969Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schaffer and his staff are amazing! Everyone made me feel so comfortable and at ease. From the initial phone call, setting the consultation appointment to each time I check and out, the scheduling & payment department, the nurses and (of course) Dr. Schaffer, every single person greeted me with a friendly and caring smile. Dr. Schaffer and his staff listened to my wants and needs and delivered! I saw Dr. Schaffer after I had a procedure done by another surgeon that gave me a less than desirable result. My breast implant revision (replaced 15 year old saline implants with silicone implants) left me with my left breast much lower than my right and that surgeon tried to convince me that there was nothing wrong. Dr. Schaffer examined me and very patiently answered all of my questions and concerns. He told explained how he could fix the problem and executed the procedure perfectly! My only regret is not finding him sooner so he could have done the revision the 1st time.
About Dr. Christopher Schaffer, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1205834959
Education & Certifications
- U Ala
- Vanderbilt
- Temple University Hospital
- University of Nebraska Medical Center (GME)
- University Of Nebraska
