Dr. Christopher Schaefer, DO
Overview
Dr. Christopher Schaefer, DO is an Urology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Lower Bucks Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Schaefer works at
Locations
Bucks County825 Town Center Dr Ste 150, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Lower Bucks Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
There office is prompt. For a 4:45 appointment, I was in the patient room and prepped at 4:45. They are professional and courteous.
About Dr. Christopher Schaefer, DO
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Healthcare Network
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schaefer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schaefer has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaefer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schaefer speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaefer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaefer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaefer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaefer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.