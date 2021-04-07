See All Urologists in Langhorne, PA
Dr. Christopher Schaefer, DO

Urology
3.7 (20)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Schaefer, DO is an Urology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Lower Bucks Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Schaefer works at Urology Care Alliance in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bucks County
    825 Town Center Dr Ste 150, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
  • Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
  • Lower Bucks Hospital
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(6)
Apr 07, 2021
There office is prompt. For a 4:45 appointment, I was in the patient room and prepped at 4:45. They are professional and courteous.
Taek-Soo Chang — Apr 07, 2021
About Dr. Christopher Schaefer, DO

  Urology
  22 years of experience
  English, Spanish
  1679780407
Education & Certifications

  Albert Einstein Healthcare Network
  University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
  University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Schaefer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Schaefer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schaefer works at Urology Care Alliance in Langhorne, PA. View the full address on Dr. Schaefer’s profile.

Dr. Schaefer has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaefer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaefer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaefer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaefer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaefer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

