Overview

Dr. Christopher Schaefer, DO is an Urology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Lower Bucks Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Schaefer works at Urology Care Alliance in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.