Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (48)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Saunders, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chadds Ford, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Saunders works at Brandywine Cosmetic Surgery in Chadds Ford, PA with other offices in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brandywine Surgery Center
    1224 Baltimore Pike Ste 100, Chadds Ford, PA 19317 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 459-1559
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Brandywine Cosmetic Surgery
    410 Foulk Rd Ste 201, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 652-3331

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 48 ratings
Patient Ratings (48)
5 Star
(41)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(6)
Oct 06, 2022
Dr. Saunders is an excellent doctor and clearly a very skilled surgeon. The staff is always efficient, helpful, and kind. The results of my surgery are fantastic! The patient experience begins with a doctor consultation and continues with detailed patient instructions for before and after the procedure. Dr. Saunders stays connected to patients after surgery by providing a direct contact number. The entire process is flawless. It was totally worth it. I am very glad I chose Dr. Saunders and highly recommend him.
— Oct 06, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Christopher Saunders, MD
About Dr. Christopher Saunders, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1851397145
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Thomas Jefferson University
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christopher Saunders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saunders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Saunders has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Saunders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

48 patients have reviewed Dr. Saunders. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saunders.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saunders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saunders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.