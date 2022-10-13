See All Neurosurgeons in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Christopher Sarkiss, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Christopher Sarkiss, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (44)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Christopher Sarkiss, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Sarkiss works at San Andreas Medical Clinic in Milwaukee, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Giuseppe Lanzino, MD
Dr. Giuseppe Lanzino, MD
8 (36)
View Profile
Dr. Mohamad Bydon, MD
Dr. Mohamad Bydon, MD
8 (23)
View Profile
Dr. Terence Burns, MD
Dr. Terence Burns, MD
10 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aurora Neuroscience Innovation Institute
    2801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 680, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 385-1922

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Fusion
Back Pain
Brain Infection
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Fusion
Back Pain
Brain Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Fusion Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Infection Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Neurological Surgery Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniotomy Chevron Icon
Craniotomy for Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glioma
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Intraoperative Mapping Chevron Icon
Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • GEMCare
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sarkiss?

    Oct 13, 2022
    I took my first ride in an ambulance ever in my 51 years, and learned I had a LARGE mass in my brain (a meningioma), that I had NO IDEA existed. It was so large that I later learned these sized masses were typically referred to Madison, but Dr. Sarkiss agreed to tackle mine, which was a godsend! 4 days later, he removed my tumor completely, and NO radiation was needed! Dr. Sarkiss and everyone on his team were so great to work with, and they made a stressful situation feel like nothing to worry about! I knew I was in the best hands possible! Follow up after the surgery in the ICU was great, and done daily, always personally by Dr. Sarkiss. I am almost sad that I will not get to see him as often now that I am out of the hospital, since his bedside manner and sense of humor are wonderful! He truly has done me an amazing service, and I cannot say enough about his surgical skills and his extraordinary level of care!
    Cheryl Mazurek & her tumor Arnold — Oct 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Sarkiss, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Sarkiss, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sarkiss to family and friends

    Dr. Sarkiss' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sarkiss

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Sarkiss, MD.

    About Dr. Christopher Sarkiss, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902123920
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jackson Memorial/University of Miami Hospital, Miami, FL
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, NY
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Sarkiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarkiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sarkiss has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sarkiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sarkiss works at San Andreas Medical Clinic in Milwaukee, WI. View the full address on Dr. Sarkiss’s profile.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarkiss. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarkiss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarkiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarkiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christopher Sarkiss, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.