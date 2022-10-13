Dr. Christopher Sarkiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarkiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Sarkiss, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Sarkiss, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Locations
Aurora Neuroscience Innovation Institute2801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 680, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 385-1922
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- GEMCare
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I took my first ride in an ambulance ever in my 51 years, and learned I had a LARGE mass in my brain (a meningioma), that I had NO IDEA existed. It was so large that I later learned these sized masses were typically referred to Madison, but Dr. Sarkiss agreed to tackle mine, which was a godsend! 4 days later, he removed my tumor completely, and NO radiation was needed! Dr. Sarkiss and everyone on his team were so great to work with, and they made a stressful situation feel like nothing to worry about! I knew I was in the best hands possible! Follow up after the surgery in the ICU was great, and done daily, always personally by Dr. Sarkiss. I am almost sad that I will not get to see him as often now that I am out of the hospital, since his bedside manner and sense of humor are wonderful! He truly has done me an amazing service, and I cannot say enough about his surgical skills and his extraordinary level of care!
About Dr. Christopher Sarkiss, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1902123920
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial/University of Miami Hospital, Miami, FL
- Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, NY
- UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine
Dr. Sarkiss has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarkiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Sarkiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarkiss. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarkiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarkiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.