Overview

Dr. Christopher Sargent, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center and Swedish Edmonds Campus.



Dr. Sargent works at Virginia Mason Edmonds Family Medicine in Edmonds, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

