Overview

Dr. Christopher Sanford Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with CHWC Bryan Hospital, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.



Dr. Sanford Jr works at The University Of Toledo Medical Center in Toledo, OH with other offices in Bryan, OH and Archbold, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Fracture and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.