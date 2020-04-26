Dr. Christopher Sanders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Sanders, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Sanders, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Geisinger Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery100 N Academy Ave, Danville, PA 17822 Directions (570) 271-6363
Center for Aesthetics and Cosmetic Surgery115 Woodbine Ln, Danville, PA 17821 Directions (855) 872-0448Monday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
From my first consult to my last post-op appointment, Dr. Sanders and his team were beyond amazing! His feedback was honest and his answers were articulate and thoughtful. He’s kind and compassionate- and has an awesome bedside manner (he came out personally to give my mom a status after surgery. If you’re looking for a brilliant doctor and extraordinary results, Dr. Sanders is your man.
About Dr. Christopher Sanders, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Hospital - Bethlehem
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- St. Joseph's University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanders has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanders accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.