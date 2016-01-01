Dr. Christopher Salvatore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salvatore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Salvatore, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Salvatore, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Salvatore works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Phoenix Children's Medical Group3805 E Bell Rd Ste 5100, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 837-1785
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salvatore?
About Dr. Christopher Salvatore, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1023514239
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salvatore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salvatore works at
Dr. Salvatore has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salvatore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salvatore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salvatore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.