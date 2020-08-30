See All Plastic Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Chris Salgado, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Chris Salgado, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3 (22)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Chris Salgado, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their residency with Plastic &amp; Reconstructive Surgery|University of Rochester

Dr. Salgado works at Constructive Surgery in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Constructive Surgery
    1330 Coral Way Ste 306, Miami, FL 33145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 808-7056
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • Palmetto General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Grafts
Wound Repair
Bedsores
Skin Grafts
Wound Repair
Bedsores

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Buttock Lift Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Contour Alteration Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Limb Salvage Surgery Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Salgado?

    Aug 30, 2020
    Dr Salgado is one of the best if not the best doctor & surgeon I’ve ever had. Would consider him a life saver too. Went yo him for Lymphedema in both legs, had a total of 7 surgeries with him, could hardly walk or at least right before the first one, but with each surgery was able to walk better. Don’t know what I’d ever do without him even in the future for that or anything else. There is no one I trust more even in the future. The follow ups went well as did the healings as well.
    — Aug 30, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Chris Salgado, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Chris Salgado, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Salgado to family and friends

    Dr. Salgado's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Salgado

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Chris Salgado, MD.

    About Dr. Chris Salgado, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124100599
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Plastic &amp;amp; Reconstructive Surgery|University of Rochester
    Residency
    Internship
    • General Surgery/ Trauma Surgery|Georgetown University
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chris Salgado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salgado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salgado has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salgado accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Salgado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salgado works at Constructive Surgery in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Salgado’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Salgado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salgado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salgado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salgado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Chris Salgado, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.