Dr. Chris Salgado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salgado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chris Salgado, MD
Overview
Dr. Chris Salgado, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their residency with Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery|University of Rochester
Dr. Salgado works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Constructive Surgery1330 Coral Way Ste 306, Miami, FL 33145 Directions (786) 808-7056Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salgado?
Dr Salgado is one of the best if not the best doctor & surgeon I’ve ever had. Would consider him a life saver too. Went yo him for Lymphedema in both legs, had a total of 7 surgeries with him, could hardly walk or at least right before the first one, but with each surgery was able to walk better. Don’t know what I’d ever do without him even in the future for that or anything else. There is no one I trust more even in the future. The follow ups went well as did the healings as well.
About Dr. Chris Salgado, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1124100599
Education & Certifications
- Plastic &amp; Reconstructive Surgery|University of Rochester
- General Surgery/ Trauma Surgery|Georgetown University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salgado has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salgado accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salgado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salgado works at
Dr. Salgado speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Salgado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salgado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salgado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salgado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.