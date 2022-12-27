Overview

Dr. Christopher Sakowski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.



Dr. Sakowski works at Texas Orthopaedic Associates in Plano, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.