Dr. Christopher Sahler, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.



Dr. Sahler works at Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.