Dr. Christopher Sahler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Sahler, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.
Locations
ONS Stamford5 High Ridge Park, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 869-1145Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Lovely low key doctor. I go to him for guided cortisone shots for my wrists. He is gentle, answers questions well. I highly recommend him. Dr. Mark Vitale, also in the practice sent me to Dr. Sahler. He is also outstanding. I drive just under an hour for both Doctor's. Well worth it.
About Dr. Christopher Sahler, MD
- Interventional Spine Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1295058972
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- The Mount Sinai Medical Center
- St. Vincent's Catholic Medical Center
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Univeristy Of New Hampshire
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sahler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sahler accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sahler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sahler works at
Dr. Sahler has seen patients for Bursitis, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sahler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sahler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sahler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.