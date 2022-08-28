See All Podiatric Surgeons in New Albany, IN
Dr. Christopher Saccone, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5 (59)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Saccone, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Services and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.

Dr. Saccone works at Indiana foot and ankle in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Indiana foot and ankle
    2818 Grant Line Rd, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 725-7542

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Floyd

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Amputated Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Clonus Chevron Icon
Ankle Defects - Short Stature Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and-or Ankle Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Foot Callus Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Toe Syndactyly, Telecanthus - Anogenital and Renal Malformations Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 28, 2022
    My chiropractor referred me to see Dr. Saccone for bad neuropathy pain. It has taken some trial and error but I am happy to say I’m better. I am very thankful Dr. Saccone has been able to help me
    Kenneth H. — Aug 28, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Saccone, DPM
    About Dr. Christopher Saccone, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083029235
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bako Dermatopathology Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Louisville School Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Western University Of Health Services
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Sonoma State University California
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Saccone, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saccone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saccone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saccone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saccone works at Indiana foot and ankle in New Albany, IN. View the full address on Dr. Saccone’s profile.

    Dr. Saccone has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saccone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Saccone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saccone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saccone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saccone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

