Dr. Christopher Saccone, DPM
Dr. Christopher Saccone, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Services and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.
Indiana foot and ankle2818 Grant Line Rd, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 725-7542
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My chiropractor referred me to see Dr. Saccone for bad neuropathy pain. It has taken some trial and error but I am happy to say I’m better. I am very thankful Dr. Saccone has been able to help me
About Dr. Christopher Saccone, DPM
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083029235
Education & Certifications
- Bako Dermatopathology Fellowship
- University Of Louisville School Of Med
- Western University Of Health Services
- Sonoma State University California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saccone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saccone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saccone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saccone has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saccone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saccone speaks Spanish.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Saccone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saccone.
