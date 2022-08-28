Overview

Dr. Christopher Saccone, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Services and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.



Dr. Saccone works at Indiana foot and ankle in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.