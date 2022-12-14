Overview

Dr. Christopher Russo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital.



Dr. Russo works at Starling Physicians PC in Bristol, CT with other offices in New Britain, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.