Dr. Christopher Russell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Russell works at UC Health Front Range OB/GYN in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.