Dr. Russell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Russell, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Russell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Russell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Uchealth Front Range Obgyn - Colorado Springs4105 Briargate Pkwy Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 599-4692
-
2
Angie Diehl Counseling LLC6160 Tutt Blvd Ste 270, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (719) 599-4692
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Russell?
Dr. Russell has taken care of me during my recovery from hysterectomy surgery due to endometrial cancer stage 1. We caught it early so I didn't have to go through chemo. I was most fortunate. For two years Dr. Russell has taken care of my follow-up appointments. I'm two years cancer free. Dr. Russell always listens, invites questions and makes you feel comfortable. He never makes you feel rushed. Most important.
About Dr. Christopher Russell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1740289057
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russell works at
Dr. Russell has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Russell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.