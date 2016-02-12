Overview

Dr. Christopher Russell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta, Piedmont Hospital, Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.



Dr. Russell works at Peachtree Neurological Clinic in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Villa Rica, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.