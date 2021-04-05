Overview

Dr. Christopher Rusinek, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital.



Dr. Rusinek works at Wake Ophthalmology in Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.