Dr. Christopher Rusinek, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital.
Wake Ophthalmology105 SW Cary Pkwy Ste 200, Cary, NC 27511 Directions (919) 467-4500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Rusinek is excellent. We started with him back in 2009, when my husband had a large sty in his eye. It was a Friday and we were leaving on vacation in the Outer Banks the next day. This sty was like nothing we had seen before, but Dr. Rusinek fixed him all up. He wanted my husband to come back the following Monday to make sure it was ok. But since we were leaving for vacation, he insisted on coming into the office on that Saturday just to make sure it was ok before we left in our trip! He had such a great bedside manner. I have since seen Dr. Rusinek over the years and it’s always been a great experience. He is thorough, kind, asks a lot of questions and genuinely cares for his patients. I would recommend him to anyone.
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Rusinek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rusinek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rusinek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rusinek has seen patients for Stye, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rusinek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rusinek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rusinek.
