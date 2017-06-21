Dr. Christopher Rumsey, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rumsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Rumsey, DO
Overview
Dr. Christopher Rumsey, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.
Locations
Downeast OB/GYN700 Mount Hope Ave Ste 480, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 990-1615Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rumsey is very professional and warm in his approach. He demonstrated a caring, sympathetic manner in dealing with my health issue.
About Dr. Christopher Rumsey, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rumsey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rumsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rumsey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rumsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rumsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rumsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.