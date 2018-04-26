Overview

Dr. Christopher Rubel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus and St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Rubel works at Pain Management Associates in Anderson, SC with other offices in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

