Dr. Christopher Roybal, MD
Dr. Christopher Roybal, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of New Mexico and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center.
Albuquerque - Northside5757 Harper Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 888-5757Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
Roswell Office1606 SE MAIN ST, Roswell, NM 88203 Directions (575) 624-0370
Gallup Office311 E Nizhoni Blvd, Gallup, NM 87301 Directions (505) 722-2268Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Retina Consultants of New Mexico6401 Holly Ave Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87113 Directions (505) 847-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Davis Vision
- Humana
- March Vision Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
My experience with Dr Roybal could not have been better. He is a truly remarkable doctor who takes the extra time during each appointment to ensure the patient receives excellent care. His knowledge is exceptional and he always explains everything in understandable detail and welcomes questions. My eye surgery and follow-ups were flawless and I will forever be thankful for his time, effort and expertise.
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Jules Stein Eye Insitute, UCLA
- University of California San Diego Medical Center
- University Of New Mexico
- State Of New Mexico
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Roybal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roybal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roybal has seen patients for Vitreoretinal Surgery, Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roybal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Roybal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roybal.
