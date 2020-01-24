See All General Dentists in Greenville, SC
Dr. Christopher Rouse, DMD

Cosmetic Dentistry
5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Christopher Rouse, DMD is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in Greenville, SC. 

Dr. Rouse works at Flatrock Family Dentistry in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Flat Rock Family Dentistry P.A.
    1803 WOODRUFF RD, Greenville, SC 29607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 315-3454
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cavity
Cerec® Tooth Restoration Procedure
Chipped Tooth
Cavity
Cerec® Tooth Restoration Procedure
Chipped Tooth

Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Cerec® Tooth Restoration Procedure Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Clear Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Veneers Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Surgery Chevron Icon
Gummy Smile (Oversized Gingiva) Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Invisible Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Misshapen Teeth Chevron Icon
Oral Sedation Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Treatment, Adult Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Temporormandibular (TM) Therapy Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Worn Down Teeth Chevron Icon
Zoom!® Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 24, 2020
    Skilled , professional but friendly. It is difficult for me to sit for very long due to back surgery but Dr. Rouse and his assistant were able position me to keep me comfortable.
    Sharon Nelson — Jan 24, 2020
    About Dr. Christopher Rouse, DMD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1316166309
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Rouse, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rouse has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rouse works at Flatrock Family Dentistry in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Rouse’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rouse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rouse.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

