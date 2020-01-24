Dr. Christopher Rouse, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Rouse, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Rouse, DMD is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in Greenville, SC.
Dr. Rouse works at
Locations
Flat Rock Family Dentistry P.A.1803 WOODRUFF RD, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 315-3454Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rouse?
Skilled , professional but friendly. It is difficult for me to sit for very long due to back surgery but Dr. Rouse and his assistant were able position me to keep me comfortable.
About Dr. Christopher Rouse, DMD
- Cosmetic Dentistry
- English, Spanish
- 1316166309
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rouse has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rouse accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rouse using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rouse speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rouse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rouse.
