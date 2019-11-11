Dr. Christopher Roth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Roth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Roth, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital, Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.
Dr. Roth works at
Locations
-
1
Hh Heart Center LLC930 Franklin St SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-3388
-
2
Huntsville Hospital101 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-3388MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Athens-Limestone Hospital
- Huntsville Hospital
- Marshall Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roth?
Dr. Roth is amazing!!! He recently diagnosed me with CHF and he sat down and explained everything to me. He has a great bedside manner and is very easy to talk to. Thank you Dr. Roth for helping me live my best possible life!!!
About Dr. Christopher Roth, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1679890974
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roth has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease, Cardioversion and Elective, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.