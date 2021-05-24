Dr. Christopher Rodrigue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodrigue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Rodrigue, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Rodrigue, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Thibodaux, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rodrigue works at
Locations
-
1
Main Office604 N Acadia Rd Ste 500, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Directions (985) 488-1216Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Pierre Part Office3928 Highway 70 S, Pierre Part, LA 70339 Directions (985) 448-1216
Hospital Affiliations
- Thibodaux Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodrigue?
Dr Chris Rodrigue is awesome! Very caring, understanding attentive and informative. I truly felt a genuine concern for me when I needed it the most.
About Dr. Christopher Rodrigue, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1285861062
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Louisiana State University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodrigue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodrigue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodrigue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodrigue works at
Dr. Rodrigue has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodrigue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodrigue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodrigue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodrigue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodrigue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.