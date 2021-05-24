Overview

Dr. Christopher Rodrigue, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Thibodaux, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rodrigue works at Thibodaux Womens Center in Thibodaux, LA with other offices in Pierre Part, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.