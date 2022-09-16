Dr. Rodgman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Rodgman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Rodgman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Alexandria, LA.
Dr. Rodgman works at
Locations
Longleaf Hospital44 VERSAILLES BLVD, Alexandria, LA 71303 Directions (318) 445-5111
Alexandria Solutions5920 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria, LA 71303 Directions (318) 443-9339
Axis Behavioral Health and Recovery217 Brevard Ct Ste C, Alexandria, LA 71303 Directions (318) 545-2451
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was a paient of Dr. Rodgman's for a few years. I moved 2 hours north and because Ive never had a doctor that actually cared and listened before, I would drive back and forth. He has helped me tremendously! I've been in recovery, done meetings, and stayed very involved in learning about myself before coming to him. I promise when I say, I felt the was never going to be a day I quit desiring to stay completely numb to this world. With Dr. Rodgman checking on me and the support of my husband, I am at a point, I am blessed to be at. I absolutely love his manners, he is the only doctor in this field, I trust. My husband started seeing him as well. The difference in our lives from the begining is improved beyond all hope. Thanks Dr. Rodgman
About Dr. Christopher Rodgman, MD
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
