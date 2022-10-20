Dr. Christopher Rocco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rocco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Rocco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Rocco, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Anderson, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Ascension St. Vincent Mercy, Community Hospital Anderson and Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Locations
1
Central Indiana Neurology1210 Medical Arts Blvd Ste 114, Anderson, IN 46011 Directions (765) 298-4545
2
St. Vincent Mercy Hospital1331 S A St, Elwood, IN 46036 Directions (765) 552-4584
3
Central Indiana Neurology PC1601 Medical Arts Blvd Ste 102, Anderson, IN 46011 Directions (765) 298-4545
4
Central Indiana Neurology2101 Jackson St Ste 106, Anderson, IN 46016 Directions (765) 298-4545
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
- Ascension St. Vincent Mercy
- Community Hospital Anderson
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
In my first visit, he diagnosed my condition. I had been going downhill for a couple of years and was sure I was headed for a wheelchair. In 8 weeks of treatment, he had me walking without a roller (walker)
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rocco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rocco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rocco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rocco has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rocco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rocco. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rocco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rocco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rocco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.