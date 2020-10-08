See All Family Doctors in Conroe, TX
Dr. Christopher Robertson, MD

Family Medicine
Dr. Christopher Robertson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Conroe, TX. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    17521 St Lukes Way Ste 160, Conroe, TX 77384 (936) 321-2200

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Aetna
    American Republic
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    HealthSmart
    Humana
    Humana Health Plan of Texas
    MultiPlan
    National Elevator
    Principal Life
    Simplifi
    UnitedHealthCare

    Oct 08, 2020
    I have been a patient since 2004 when we moved to the Woodlands. I convinced my husband to switch from the VA to Dr. Robertson. We have never had a complaint. When my husband was dying he called to ask if he could visit him at home. All of the kids (all adults) had flown in and were at the house. Dr. Robertson visited with my husband and stayed talking with the kids more than an hour. They still talk about him saying that he is the only Dr. that still makes house calls. Dr. Robertson coordinates with your other doctors when required. When other doctors put you in the hospital he visits you.in the hospital. This is the kind of compassion that is needed in a primary care doctor. I highly recommend him and suggest if your primary does not give you this kind of care you switch to Dr. Robertson. I almost forgot current staff is wonderful.
    Norma D. — Oct 08, 2020
    Family Medicine
    English
    1629166517
    Undergraduate School
    Uinversity of Texas at Arlington
    Dr. Robertson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Robertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Robertson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robertson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robertson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robertson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

