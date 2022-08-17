Dr. Christopher Roberts, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Roberts, DO
Overview
Dr. Christopher Roberts, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Dr. Roberts works at
Locations
-
1
Broward Health Physician Group1601 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 320-3380
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roberts?
Dr.Roberts was comforting and reassuring from the beginning. He delivered on what he said, I had absolutely no pain afterwards and he fixed a complicated situation with a quick surgery. Dr.Roberts is definitely top notch!
About Dr. Christopher Roberts, DO
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1679864581
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.