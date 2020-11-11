Dr. Christopher Ritchlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ritchlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Ritchlin, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Ritchlin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Rheumatology Clinic At Mary Parkes Asthma Center400 Red Creek Dr Ste 240, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 486-0901
Strong Memorial Hospital Psych601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 486-0901
Ur Medicine Allergy & Immunology Clinic125 Lattimore Rd Ste G110, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 486-0901
Hospital Affiliations
- F.F. Thompson Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ritchlin has provided exceptional care to my boyfriend, Steve, for the past several years. We live over two hours away from his office in Rochester, but it is definitely worth the time to travel to the clinic there. After exhausting the service providers in our area, Utica, and Syracuse, we were fortunate enough to get an appointment with Dr. Ritchlin. He has continued to provide support and patience to my boyfriend and me despite Steve's many severe flares of his condition. We are truly thankful for the care provided by Dr. Ritchlin and feel relieved knowing that we can contact him at any time (literally) when we truly need his help. Thank you, Dr. Ritchlin. You have truly made a difference in our lives.
About Dr. Christopher Ritchlin, MD
- Rheumatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
