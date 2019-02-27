Dr. Ripperda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Ripperda, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Ripperda, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX.
Fort Worth Office1250 8th Ave Ste 330, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 923-5559
Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth1400 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 926-2544
- 3 2800 Village Rd Ste 112, Granbury, TX 76049 Directions (817) 923-5559
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr.Ripperda is a fantastic doctor. He seems to genuinely care about his clients and tries to assist them in the midst efficient way. I turned to him to try to avoid hysterectomy and so far it's going great. All the other doctors I have seen wanted to go straight to surgery and he agrees that is not in my best interest at this time. So thankful my regular OB recommended him.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1790001360
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
