Dr. Christopher Rion, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Rion, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Milledgeville, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Navicent Health Baldwin.
Locations
Oconee Orthopedics1201 N Columbia Dr, Milledgeville, GA 31061 Directions (478) 451-0040
Hospital Affiliations
- Navicent Health Baldwin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Went to Dr. Rion for a lump on my neck. It turned out to be a sebaceous cyst. He did the surgery to remove the other day. I must say he did an outstanding job! Really big thanks to you sir! Now I can breath better and I feel better.
About Dr. Christopher Rion, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1104933357
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
