Dr. Christopher Rion, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Milledgeville, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Navicent Health Baldwin.



Dr. Rion works at Oconee Orthopedics in Milledgeville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.