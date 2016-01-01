Dr. Christopher Rienas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rienas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Christopher Rienas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Rienas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Compass Health Systems, PA10301 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste B6, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (888) 852-6672
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Christopher Rienas, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1801281696
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rienas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rienas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rienas works at
Dr. Rienas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rienas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rienas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rienas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.