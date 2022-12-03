Dr. Christopher Riedinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riedinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Riedinger, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Riedinger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Locations
SHMG Urology - Grand Rapids4069 Lake Dr SE Ste 313, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
SHMG Urologic Oncology145 Michigan St NE Ste 5500, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. R was thorough and patient. He personally called us as soon as he received the test results and always seemed genuinely concerned about my health.
About Dr. Christopher Riedinger, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1295147791
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riedinger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Riedinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riedinger.
