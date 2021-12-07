See All Ophthalmologists in Provo, UT
Dr. Christopher Ricks, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Ricks, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Gunnison Valley Hospital.

Dr. Ricks works at Excel Eye Center in Provo, UT with other offices in Saratoga Springs, UT and Spanish Fork, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Excel Eye Center
    1735 N STATE ST, Provo, UT 84604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 379-2929
  2. 2
    Excel Eye Center
    1305 N Commerce Dr Ste 120, Saratoga Springs, UT 84045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 379-2929
  3. 3
    Excel Eye Center
    325 W Center St Ste 204, Spanish Fork, UT 84660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 465-2575

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gunnison Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 07, 2021
    Dr. Christopher Ricks performed my cataract surgeries last month, and I had an amazingly good experience. He is competent, kind, communicative, and does his work at an exceptionally high level. Highly recommended. I will never go to anyone else. I now have 20-20 vision in both eyes, BTW, and the surgery was painless and easy.
    Arlen Card — Dec 07, 2021
    About Dr. Christopher Ricks, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tongan
    NPI Number
    • 1255727905
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Moran Eye Center, University of Utah
    Internship
    • University of Utah Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    Undergraduate School
    • BYU
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
