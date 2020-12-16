Dr. Christopher Richards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Richards, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Richards, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Windsor University.
Dr. Richards works at
Locations
Christopher Richards, MD2185 Lemoine Ave Ste 1C, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Directions (833) 407-0830Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 9:00pmSunday9:00am - 9:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
he has saved my life.
About Dr. Christopher Richards, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1952631715
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Hospital
- Harlem Hospital
- Harlem Hospital
- Windsor University
- Addiction Medicine, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
