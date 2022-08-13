See All Neurologists in Rockford, IL
Dr. Christopher Rhyne, MD

Headache Medicine
5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Rhyne, MD is a Headache Medicine Specialist in Rockford, IL. They graduated from WINDSOR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago.

Dr. Rhyne works at Neuro & Headache Center in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Anointed Help Medical Services
    1340 Charles St Ste 400, Rockford, IL 61104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (779) 696-9512
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Dyslipidemia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Dyslipidemia

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spasmodic Torticollis Chevron Icon
Spastic Gait Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Visual Aura Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 13, 2022
    Lorraine — Aug 13, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Rhyne, MD

    Headache Medicine
    English
    1093129835
    Medical Education
    • WINDSOR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Rhyne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhyne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rhyne has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rhyne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rhyne works at Neuro & Headache Center in Rockford, IL. View the full address on Dr. Rhyne’s profile.

    Dr. Rhyne has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhyne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhyne. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhyne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhyne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhyne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

