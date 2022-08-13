Dr. Christopher Rhyne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhyne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Rhyne, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Rhyne, MD is a Headache Medicine Specialist in Rockford, IL. They graduated from WINDSOR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago.
Dr. Rhyne works at
Anointed Help Medical Services1340 Charles St Ste 400, Rockford, IL 61104 Directions (779) 696-9512Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Outstanding headache doctor. I finally found a physician who was able to effectively treat my migraine headaches. I highly recommend him. He is kind, compassionate and knowledgeable on all headache treatment options.
- Headache Medicine
- English
- WINDSOR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice
Dr. Rhyne has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhyne accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhyne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhyne works at
Dr. Rhyne has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhyne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhyne. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhyne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhyne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhyne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.