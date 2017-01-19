Overview

Dr. Christopher Reynolds, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Brighton, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea.



Dr. Reynolds works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CLINICAL LABORATORIES INC in Brighton, MI with other offices in Ypsilanti, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.