Dr. Christopher Remishofsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Remishofsky, MD is a dermatologist in Sterling Hts, MI. He currently practices at Georgetown Dermatologists and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Sterling Heights Office39242 Dequindre Rd Ste 105, Sterling Hts, MI 48310 Directions (586) 979-1750
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
About Dr. Christopher Remishofsky, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Male
- 1649487984
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
Admitting Hospitals
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Patient Satisfaction
