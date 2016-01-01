See All Pediatricians in Tampa, FL
Pediatrics
5 (4)
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Reiner, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA.

Dr. Reiner works at Pediatric Health Care Alliance PA in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatric Health Care Alliance PA
    3222 W AZEELE ST, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 872-8491

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Counseling
Circumcision
Obesity Counseling
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Christopher Reiner, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407872336
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reiner works at Pediatric Health Care Alliance PA in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Reiner’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Reiner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reiner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

