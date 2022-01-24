See All Podiatric Surgeons in Lake Mary, FL
Dr. Christopher Reeves, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Christopher Reeves, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They graduated from Doctor of Podiatric Medicine - Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Reeves works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Lake Mary, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Rothman Orthopaedics, Lake Mary, FL
    1141 Patterson Ter, Lake Mary, FL 32746
    Rothman Orthopaedics - Lake Nona, FL
    9975 Tavistock Lakes Blvd Ste 220, Orlando, FL 32827

  Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Based on 22 ratings
    Jan 24, 2022
    Dr Reeves is a miracle worker 1 surgery on each foot now no pain when walking
    About Dr. Christopher Reeves, DPM

    Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1740254655
    Education & Certifications

    University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, RWJ Clinical Scholars Program
    Medical Education
    Doctor of Podiatric Medicine - Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Bachelor of Science (Biology) - Georgia College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Reeves, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reeves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reeves has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reeves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reeves has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reeves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Reeves. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reeves.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reeves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reeves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

