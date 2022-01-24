Overview

Dr. Christopher Reeves, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They graduated from Doctor of Podiatric Medicine - Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Reeves works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Lake Mary, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.