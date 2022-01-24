Dr. Christopher Reeves, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reeves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Reeves, DPM
Overview
Dr. Christopher Reeves, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They graduated from Doctor of Podiatric Medicine - Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Reeves works at
Locations
-
1
Rothman Orthopaedics, Lake Mary, FL1141 Patterson Ter, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (800) 769-4879
-
2
Rothman Orthopaedics - Lake Nona, FL9975 Tavistock Lakes Blvd Ste 220, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (800) 769-4879
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reeves?
Dr Reeves is a miracle worker 1 surgery on each foot now no pain when walking
About Dr. Christopher Reeves, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1740254655
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, RWJ Clinical Scholars Program
- Doctor of Podiatric Medicine - Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine
- Bachelor of Science (Biology) - Georgia College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reeves has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reeves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reeves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reeves works at
Dr. Reeves has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reeves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Reeves. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reeves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reeves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reeves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.