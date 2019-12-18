Dr. Reese has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Reese, MD
Dr. Christopher Reese, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brookpark, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Fairview Hospital, Southwest General Health Center, UH St. John Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.
Urology Partners LLC5260 Smith Rd, Brookpark, OH 44142 Directions (216) 941-0333
Urology Partners LLC, Cleveland, OH18099 Lorain Ave Ste 141, Cleveland, OH 44111 Directions (216) 941-0333
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Hospital
- Southwest General Health Center
- UH St. John Medical Center
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
No complaints thus far. He is my urologist, along with my father's. He ran tests on me due to abdominal cramping, but found nothing wrong in the urology department. He treated my father's prostate cancer, and he is now cancer free! He allowed my entire family into the room (my 5 siblings and my mother) without any issues. He did not leave the room until all questions were answered and understood. I believe he spends the proper amount of time on patients based off what he sees within the patient's issues. His staff isn't always friendly. I had a bad experience with a member of his staff, but I do not blame that on Dr. Reese.
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Reese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reese works at
Dr. Reese has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Reese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reese.
