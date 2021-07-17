See All Plastic Surgeons in Dayton, OH
Dr. Christopher Reeder, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Reeder, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Highland District Hospital and Wayne HealthCare.

They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    6728 Loop Rd Ste 301, Dayton, OH 45459 (937) 438-5333
    Wellness Services Mercer Health
    950 S Main St, Celina, OH 45822 (937) 438-5333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Highland District Hospital
  • Wayne HealthCare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 17, 2021
    I visit Dr. Reeder today to discuss a breast reduction. He could tell I was nervous, so he patiently went at my pace. He was thorough with explaining the insurance, the surgery, the recovery, and answered and explained in depth every question (15 of them to be exact) that I asked. He was nice, friendly, and professional. I'm comfortable with him and fully trust him! 100% recommend!
    — Jul 17, 2021
    About Dr. Christopher Reeder, DO

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588628820
    Education & Certifications

    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Reeder, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reeder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reeder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reeder has seen patients for Wound Repair, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reeder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Reeder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reeder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reeder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reeder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

