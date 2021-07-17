Dr. Christopher Reeder, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reeder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Reeder, DO
Overview
Dr. Christopher Reeder, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Highland District Hospital and Wayne HealthCare.
They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6728 Loop Rd Ste 301, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 438-5333
Wellness Services Mercer Health950 S Main St, Celina, OH 45822 Directions (937) 438-5333
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland District Hospital
- Wayne HealthCare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I visit Dr. Reeder today to discuss a breast reduction. He could tell I was nervous, so he patiently went at my pace. He was thorough with explaining the insurance, the surgery, the recovery, and answered and explained in depth every question (15 of them to be exact) that I asked. He was nice, friendly, and professional. I’m comfortable with him and fully trust him! 100% recommend!
About Dr. Christopher Reeder, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reeder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reeder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reeder has seen patients for Wound Repair, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reeder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Reeder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reeder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reeder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reeder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.