Dr. Christopher Ratnasamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ratnasamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Ratnasamy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Ratnasamy, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Reed City, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from Jawaharlal Institute Of Post-Graduate Medicine Research, Pondicherry University and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Ratnasamy works at
Locations
-
1
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Congenital Heart Center CVTS) - Reed City225 N State St, Reed City, MI 49677 Directions
-
2
Spectrum Health Medical Group25 Michigan St Ne, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ratnasamy?
Dr. Ratnasamy is a great provider and have no complaints
About Dr. Christopher Ratnasamy, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1043411721
Education & Certifications
- Jawaharlal Institute Of Post-Graduate Medicine Research, Pondicherry University
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ratnasamy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ratnasamy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ratnasamy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ratnasamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ratnasamy works at
Dr. Ratnasamy has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ratnasamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ratnasamy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ratnasamy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ratnasamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ratnasamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.