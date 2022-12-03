Overview

Dr. Christopher Ratnasamy, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Reed City, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from Jawaharlal Institute Of Post-Graduate Medicine Research, Pondicherry University and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Ratnasamy works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Congenital Heart Center CVTS) - Reed City in Reed City, MI with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.