Overview

Dr. Christopher Rathfoot, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Rathfoot works at Greater Knoxville Ear, Nose & Throat in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Powell, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Vertigo and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.