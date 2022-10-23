See All Ophthalmologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Christopher Rapuano, MD

Cornea & External Diseases
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Rapuano, MD is a Cornea & External Disease Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cornea & External Diseases, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Rapuano works at Dept of Ophthalmology - Cornea in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Keratoconus and Corneal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dept of Ophthalmology - Cornea
    840 Walnut St Ste 920, Philadelphia, PA 19107

  Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Corneal Diseases
Keratoconus
Corneal Ulcer
Corneal Diseases
Keratoconus
Corneal Ulcer
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Dry Eyes
Eye Infections
Herpetic Keratitis
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Nearsightedness
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pterygium
Retinal Hemorrhage
Anisocoria
Astigmatism
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Tattooing
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Hypertropia
Hyphema
Hypotropia
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Ocular Prosthetics
Paralytic Strabismus
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Sympathetic Uveitis
Visual Field Defects

Oct 23, 2022
I was referred to Dr.Rapuano by a retina specialist to perform a YAG laser capsulotomy to get rid of blurred vision after cataract surgery. After a thorough eye examination he confirmed that the YAG would probably help me and explained what to expect. He performed the YAG on me a couple weeks later and I am seeing much better thanks to him.
Ron C. — Oct 23, 2022
About Dr. Christopher Rapuano, MD

  Cornea & External Diseases
  37 years of experience
  English, French
  1437157799
Education & Certifications

  University of Iowa Coll Med Hosp & Clin
  Wills Eye Hospital
  MOUNT AUBURN HOSPITAL
  Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
  Brown University / Alpert Medical School
  Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christopher Rapuano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rapuano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rapuano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rapuano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rapuano works at Dept of Ophthalmology - Cornea in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Rapuano’s profile.

Dr. Rapuano has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Keratoconus and Corneal Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rapuano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rapuano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rapuano.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rapuano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rapuano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

