Dr. Christopher Randolph, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Randolph, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton.
Locations
Roberta Watts Medical Center Pharmacy1020 Tuscaloosa Ave, Gadsden, AL 35901 Directions (256) 546-4606
Alabama Psychiatry - Anniston901 Leighton Ave Ste 303, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 235-0744Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
West Georgia Behavioral Health101 Quartz Dr Ste 103, Villa Rica, GA 30180 Directions (770) 812-3530
Willowbrooke At Tanner20 Herrell Rd, Villa Rica, GA 30180 Directions (770) 812-3226
Hospital Affiliations
- Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Randolph is a top notch physician and I should know one when I see one, because I once was a physician.
About Dr. Christopher Randolph, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Randolph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Randolph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Randolph works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Randolph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Randolph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Randolph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Randolph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.